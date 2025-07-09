Patriots Blasted for 'Foolish' Contract Decision
The New England Patriots spent a whole lot of money this offseason, and unlike last year, it seems like they allocated their resources in wise places.
However, there are still some questionable contracts left over from last spring, and running back Rhamondre Stevenson's deal is one of them.
The Athletic recently named one contract situation to monitor from each NFL team, and Patriots insider Chad Graff immediately identified Stevenson's for New England.
"They gave Stevenson a four-year, $36 million extension last summer (which is just kicking in this year), a deal that already looks foolish after his struggles last season," Graff wrote. "Then they drafted running back TreVeyon Henderson in the second round, giving them an out to move on from Stevenson after the season if he struggles. That’s going to make this an important season for Stevenson."
Stevenson rushed for 801 yards and seven touchdowns while averaging a pedestrian 3.9 yards per carry last season, also fumbling seven times. That prompted the Pats to take Henderson on Day 2 of the NFL Draft this past April.
It's also not like Stevenson had a great season in the months prior to the Patriots handing him a fresh pact. In 2023, he registered 619 yards and four scores on the ground, logging four yards per attempt.
Since being selected in the fourth round of the 2021 NFL Draft, Stevenson has really only had one truly impressive campaign, which came in 2022 when he racked up 1,040 yards and five touchdowns on five yards per tote.
While New England's poor offensive line hasn't exactly done Stevenson any favors, it's beginning to look more and more like his one lone very good season was nothing more than a mirage, and now, Henderson is raring to take his job as the Pats' featured back.
