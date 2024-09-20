Patriots Latest Blow Demonstrates Offseason Failures
The New England Patriots were routed by the New York Jets on Thursday night, falling 24-7 and marking the first time they dropped back-to-back games to the Jets since 2009.
The Patriots put forth a miserable showing on the evening, particularly on the offensive end where they managed a putrid 139 yards of total offense and held the ball for under 20 minutes.
New England's effort was symptomatic of the team's failed offseason, where the Pats struck out in a variety of ways in spite of entering last March with ample cap space.
All of the Patriots' deficiencies were on full display against the Jets.
They lack weapons in the aerial attack. Their offensive play-calling was ordinary and without nuance. Their offensive line was an insult to Swiss cheese.
While DeMario Douglas—who had previously complained about a lack of targets—led New England with seven catches, only two other Pats wide receiver logged receptions: Ja'Lynn Polk (two for 13 yards) and Kayshon Boutte (one for two yards).
Meanwhile, K.J. Osborn—the Patriots' "prized" free-agent signing at wide out after whiffing on Calvin Ridley—wasn't even targeted.
Even worse was the pass protection, which surrendered seven sacks and featured Jacoby Brissett—and rookie quarterback Drake Maye, albeit briefly—getting absolutely battered by a Jets front seven that was missing multiple key pieces.
Somehow, New England failed to properly address these issues during the offseason. The Pats did draft offensive linemen Caedan Wallace and Layden Robinson in Rounds 3 and 4 of the NFL Draft, but both rookies were abused by New York's defensive front in Week 3. They also signed offensive tackle Chukwuma Okorafor, but he is already on the exempt/left squad list.
The Patriots knew they needed weapons. They knew they needed help along their offensive line. The problem is they didn't make a strong enough effort to fill those massive gaps.
As for new offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt? He was not New England's first choice, and you can see why. He has looked entirely out of his element over the first three weeks, and while he doesn't exactly have a ton of talent at his disposal, his complete lack of ingenuity is beyond concerning.
It's looking more and more like the Pats' season-opening win over the Cincinnati Bengals was nothing more than a mirage, and now, the Patriots are staring 1-3 in the face with the San Francisco 49ers on deck.
Perhaps we should return to embracing another 4-13 campaign.
