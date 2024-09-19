Patriots Make Last-Second Roster Move Before Jets' Game
With just a few hours remaining before the New England Patriots take on the New York Jets in an intriguing Thursday Night Football matchup, they have made a last-second roster move.
According to a release from the team, the Patriots have elevated linebacker Joe Giles-Harris to the active roster.
Giles-Harris is a 27-year-old linebacker that spent all of last season with the New England practice squad. He hails from Duke, where he was a major defensive standout.
He has played in 17 career games prior to this move by the Patriots. He spent the 2019 and the 2020 season with the Jacksonville Jaguars and then played for the AFC East rival Buffalo Bills during the 2021 and 2022 seasons.
In the limited role that he has played, Giles-Harris has racked up 26 career total tackles to go along with a sack.
Looking ahead to tonight's matchup, New England is going to have to make things ugly like they did in Week 1. Going up against an Aaron Rodgers-led offense is never an easy task. The defense will need to put pressure on Rodgers and try to force a turnover or two.
Offensively, the Patriots are going to be going up against a very taletend Jets' defense. They have deployed a run-heavy offense through the first two weeks of the season, but they'll need to be more balanced in this game.
Hopefully, Jacoby Brissett is ready to cut it loose a bit more through the air than he has in the first two games of the year.
All of that being said, it will be interesting to see if Giles-Harris sees the field this evening. He's likely just being elevated for depth purposes, but if his number is called he will have a massive opportunity to show what he's capable of and fight for a role with the team.
