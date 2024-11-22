Three WR1 Options for Patriots
The New England Patriots have a few needs to focus on during the upcoming NFL offseason, but there are none bigger than needing to find a legitimate No. 1 wide receiver for quarterback Drake Maye.
At this point in time, it sure looks like the Patriots have their next star quarterback. Maye appears ready and able to be the team's long-term face of the franchise. Now, he needs to be surrounded with more talent.
Currently, it is very clear that New England does not have a wide receiver on its roster capable of being a go-to guy. They have drafted a lot of wide receivers recently, but they simply have not panned out.
Looking ahead to the offseason, let's take a look at three options the team could look into that would be the No. 1 wide receiver they need to find.
Stefon Diggs
One intriguing name that has not been talked about as a potential fit for the Patriots is Houston Texans wide receiver Stefon Diggs. His 2024 season ended early due to a torn ACL, but he would be a solid target for New England in free agency.
Before the injury, Diggs had played in eight games with the Texans. He ended up catching 47 passes for 496 yards and three touchdowns. In recent years with the Buffalo Bills, he was one of the most lethal wide receivers in the NFL.
Even though he's about to be 31 years old, the Patriots should see what it would take to sign him.
Tee Higgins
Another obvious target for New England in NFL free agency will be Tee Higgins. He is widely expected to end up parting ways with the Cincinnati Bengals and the Patriots have been linked to him multiple times already.
Higgins has put together a strong season so far with the Bengals, racking up 38 receptions for 489 yards and four touchdowns in just six games. At just 25 years old, Higgins is still young and has the star potential that could take the New England offense to the next level.
Travis Hunter
Finally, there is the most entertaining option of finding a way to land Colorado Buffaloes star Travis Hunter in the 2025 NFL Draft.
Many believe that Hunter could be selected with the No. 1 overall pick. The Patriots currently project to have the No. 5 overall pick. If they don't end up with the top pick, they should consider an aggressive move up to get him.
A combination of Maye and Hunter for the foreseeable future could be exactly what New England needs. Should Hunter reach his full potential, he truly has the talent to be a top-three NFL wide receiver within the first few years of his career.
