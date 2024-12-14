Patriots' Top Free Agent Target Makes Critical Decision
The New England Patriots are in dire need of help at wide receiver heading into the offseason, which is why Cincinnati Bengals star Tee Higgins is largely being viewed as the Patriots' top target heading into NFL free agency.
The general consensus is that the Bengals will not be re-signing Higgins, who the team franchise tagged last offseason.
But Higgins just made an interesting decision: he changed his agent, and will now be represented by Rocky Arceneaux, via Kelsey Conway of The Cincinnati Enquirer.
Here's the catch: Arceneaux also represents Bengals ace receiver Ja'Marr Chase, who is also due for a contract extension.
The fact that Higgins would choose to switch to Chase's agent is definitely interesting, although it may ultimately have no impact on whether or not he chooses to remain in Cincinnati.
Of course, there is also the possibility that the Bengals will consider Higgins to be too expensive and will simply let him walk without putting up much of a fight.
Yes, Cincinnati quarterback Joe Burrow recently stated that he is campaigning for Higgins to return, but it's not Burrow's money.
The Bengals are a notoriously careful organization when it comes to spending, so it seems unlikely that they will retain both Higgins and Chase long term, especially with Burrow already signed to a massive deal.
Chase is the better of the two players, so Cincinnati will almost certainly prioritize him.
Meanwhile, the Patriots are looking to right their wrongs from last year, when they struck out on Calvin Ridley in free agency and didn't have a Plan B.
New England's receiving corps is barren right now, so it seems like a certainty that the Pats will land someone of significance in the spring.
The question is whether or not Higgins would actually be willing to play for a rebuilding Patriots squad.
Make sure you bookmark New England Patriots on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!