Insider Reveals Update on Future of Patriots' Jerod Mayo
The New England Patriots are just 3-10 in Jerod Mayo's first season at the helm, which has many wondering if the Patriots will decide to move on from Mayo after the year concludes.
It's not just that New England is losing. Mayo has made a plethora of head-scratching decisions throughout the season, and he has also put his foot in his mouth numerous times during the campaign.
So, would the Pats really fire Mayo after just 17 games?
Apparently not.
Dianna Russini of The Athletic has revealed that Patriots owner Robert Kraft is willing to give the former linebacker another shot in 2025.
“While there hasn’t been a public vote of confidence from the Kraft family, Patriots leadership is standing by head coach Jerod Mayo,” Russini wrote. “Just as discussions about the next NFL hiring cycles heat up, Robert Kraft has privately assured those close to him that he’s committed to giving his first-year head coach the time and resources he needs to grow into the role.”
That makes complete sense.
While Mayo's inaugural campaign has been anything but smooth sailing, he wasn't exactly handed a great roster to begin his coaching career.
New England has the worst set of skill position players in football, and it may very well have the worst offensive line in the NFL.
Not only that, but the Pats have also fallen off defensively, although some attribute that more to the departure of Bill Belichick.
Regardless, Mayo definitely deserves a chance to compete with a stronger roster next season. Kraft at least owes that opportunity to him.
Fortunately, the Patriots are slated to have a wealth of cap space heading into the offseason, so they should be able to add some notable pieces via free agency.
