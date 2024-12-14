Patriots Legend Randy Moss Reveals Cancer Diagnosis
New England Patriots legend Randy Moss has been in the prayers of football fans over the last couple of weeks. After news broke that he was dealing with health issues, the football community immediately started sending positive thoughts and prayers his way.
There has been speculation about what kind of illness he might be dealing with. Now, that has been revealed.
Moss came out and announced that he had been dealing with cancer that was found outside of his bile duct between his pancreas and liver. Thankfully, he also announced that he is a cancer survivor, hinting that he might have defeated the disease.
In his message, Moss sent out thanks for the prayers and thoughts sent his way.
"All the prayers, the well wishes, I really felt that, my family felt that," Moss said.
He also spoke out about wanting to get back to broadcasting as soon as possible.
"As soon as I get healthy to get back out with guys, I will be on set. ... Hopefully, I can be with you guys soon," Moss said. "My goal is to get back on television with my team."
This is amazing news. Moss is one of the best wide receivers to ever play the game of football, but he is also a great human being.
Throughout his illustrious NFL career, Moss put up monster numbers. He ended up playing in 218 career games, catching 982 passes for 15,292 yards and 156 touchdowns. His years with the Patriots were among his best.
Arguably the best season of his entire career came in 2007 with New England. He caught 98 passes for 1,493 yards and 23 touchdowns.
His chemistry with Tom Brady was lethal. Opposing defenses faced a nightmare every time they played the Patriots.
Hopefully, Moss will be able to make his return to ESPN broadcasting in the near future.
Make sure you bookmark New England Patriots on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!