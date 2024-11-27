Patriots Changing Plan for Drake Maye
Drake Maye has shown an incredible ability to utilize his legs this season, and the New England Patriots are loving what they are seeing from him in that regard.
However, the Patriots may curb how much Maye is allowed to run moving forward.
While offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt says he would still like the rookie quarterback to get outside of the pocket and make plays on the fly, he also would prefer to keep him out of harm's way as much as possible.
“Protection, that’s the biggest thing is just to keep him healthy for the rest of the season; let him play the rest of the season out,” Van Pelt said, via the Patriots' official YouTube account. “Can he run the ball as a quarterback in designed runs? Absolutely. Will we use him? Yeah, absolutely. We had him in last week when the situation arises. I’m not gonna ask him to do it on first-and-10 in the middle of the drive."
So then when will New England decide to let Maye run it? In very specific circumstances.
"But when there’s a situation where it’s a high-leverage situation where we can use his legs to our advantage — the offense’s advantage — we certainly will," Van Pelt continued. "He does run enough. He’s taken hits in the pocket as a passer so just trying to keep him as healthy as possible. But again, if the time comes and we need a play and we think it’s the best play to give him the ball, then we’ll do that.”
Maye has carried the ball 33 times for 286 yards and a touchdown this season, good for a terrific average of 8.7 yards per carry.
The 22-year-old's athleticism has been a major reason why he has been so impressive during his rookie campaign, so you understand why the Pats would not want to remove that from him entirely.
But you can also see why the Patriots are doing whatever they can to protect him.
