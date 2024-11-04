Patriots Star Nearing Return
The New England Patriots have been missing star defensive tackle Christian Barmore to start the 2024 NFL season. He has been forced to miss action due to blood clot issues.
While he has been out of action with no firm timetable on a potential return, things are starting to sound promising that Barmore could make his return to the field this season.
Following the Patriots' disappointing loss in Week 9 against the Tennessee Titans, head coach Jerod Mayo issues a very short but encouraging update on Barmore.
“We’re getting close," Mayo said.
Simply seeing Barmore make his return to the field after such a serious issue would be an awesome storyline for New England. He is going to be a huge part of the future for the Patriots' franchise.
At just 25 years old, he's one of the best young stars at the defensive tackle position in the NFL.
During the 2023 campaign with New England, Barmore ended up recording 64 total tackles to go along with 8.5 sacks, a forced fumble, and six defended passes in 17 games. He was a massive force on the defensive line and helped the Patriots with both pass-rushing and run defense.
Clearly, the team is not going to be able to be a Super Bowl contender this season. They are still a couple of years away from that level of play. However, they have a lot of young talent on the roster and Barmore is one of their best.
Hopefully, we'll be seeing a Barmore return at some point in the near future. Easing him back into game action would be the likely course of action, but anything would help.
Mayo and company have a lot of things to build on throughout the rest of the 2024 season. Getting Barmore back on the field would help them get a better look at the future of their defense if he's able to make his return.
