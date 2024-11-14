Patriots Star Returns After Scary Blood Clot Diagnosis
The New England Patriots are getting a major reinforcement back on the practice field ahead of Week 11 action.
Christian Barmore will make his return to to the practice field today. He is making his return following a scary blood clot diagnosis. Thankfully, he has recovered and gotten back to health.
NFL insider Mike Reiss was the first to make the report about Barmore returning to the field today.
All season long, the Patriots have struggled on the defensive line. Barmore will bring the ability to slow down the running game and get to the quarterback. He's one of the best defensive tackles in football right now.
During the 2023 NFL season with New England, Barmore ended up playing in 17 games. He racked up 64 total tackles to go along with 8.5 sacks, a forced fumble, and six defended passes.
Those numbers show the kind of impact that he's capable of making.
At just 25 years old, Barmore is going to be a huge part of helping get the Patriots back on track. He's going to end up being the cornerstone of the New England defense.
Jerod Mayo's game plan defensively is an old-school approach. He wants to play hard, fast, and with a smashmouth style. That is exactly the way that Barmore plays.
Hopefully, he's able to get back on the field for game action in the near future. Simply getting back on the practice field is a huge milestone in this process for him.
Expect to continue hearing more updates about Barmore throughout the rest of the week.
It would seem unlikely that he will play this week. However, nothing can be counted out at this point in time. No matter when he makes his return, he will be welcomed with open arms and will make a huge impact for the Patriots.
