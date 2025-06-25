Patriots Defender Could be Surprise Starter
The New England Patriots have definitely transformed their defense this offseason, but they still have a few holdovers from last year that could make noise in 2025.
One potential player that could fit that mold is linebacker Christian Elliss, who was a pleasant surprise for the Patriots in 2024. But with New England adding several new linebackers over the last several months, can Elliss continue to get regular playing time?
ESPN's Mike Reiss feels it's a possibility, noting that he could potentially keep a starting job in spite of the competition.
"Elliss aligned next to big-money free agent signing Robert Spillane with the top unit -- a reminder of how far he's come, and how this offseason has been transcendent for him and his growing family," Reiss wrote. "Whether Elliss remains in that spot will be among the team's top competitions when training camp begins July 23, with veterans Jahlani Tavai and Jack Gibbens among those vying for the role."
An inside linebacker, Elliss is definitely facing a difficult battle with other very capable players lurking, but it's important to note that Tavai was disappointing last year and doesn't exactly seem to be Mike Vrabel's preferred style of player in the linebacking corps.
If there is anyone who is going to supplant Elliss, it's Gibbens, who Vrabel coached in Tennessee and liked enough to bring to New England after taking the Pats head-coaching job.
Elliss played in 16 games in 2024, registering 80 tackles, 1.5 sacks, an interception and five passes defended, representing, by far, the most productive campaign of his NFL career.
The 26-year-old joined the Patriots midway through the 2023 campaign after spending the first two-and-a-half years of his tenure with the Philadelphia Eagles.
New England re-signed Elliss back in March.
