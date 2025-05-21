Patriots Christian Gonzalez Intercepts Drake Maye, Praises Mike Vrabel
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — In the words of legendary WWE sports entertainer Ric Flair, New England Patriots cornerback Christian Gonzalez knows that “in order to be the man, you gotta beat the man.”
Accordingly, the Pats’ top perimeter defensive back took the practice fields adjacent to Gillette Stadium on Tuesday with the intent of getting the better of the team’s top option on the quarterback depth chart, Drake Maye.
In only the second day of OTA practices — the first of which were open to the media — the Pats first-round draft choice in 2023 secured two interceptions off Maye during team drills. In fact, the former Oregon Duck’s coverage was so tight that his only “loss” to Maye came on a deep comeback, during which receiver Javon Baker boxed him out on an impressive back-shoulder throw.
When the day’s session had concluded, Gonzalez could not help but take pride in earning a friendly victory over his Patriots counterpart.
”Got two off him, today,” Gonzalez told reporters with a slight smile. “Two different coverages. Both where I got to see the quarterback. That helps as a defensive back. I just saw the ball and went and got it.”
Though he makes it sound easy, Gonzalez’ journey to the top of the Pats depth chart had its share of impediments. After being selected No. 17 overall by New England in 2023, the 6’1” 205-pound cornerback was off to a stellar start to his pro career — earning defensive rookie of the month honors for September. Unfortunately, his rookie campaign was cut short after jamming his shoulder in a tackle attempt. He ultimately suffered a torn shoulder labrum, for which he underwent offseason surgery to repair.
Despite his injury, Gonzalez returned to the field in 2024 determined to emerge as one of the league’s top defensive backs. He finished the season with 59 combined tackles (50 solo), 11 pass breakups, two interceptions, one fumble recovery, and a touchdown in 16 games and 16 starts. He received an overall grade of 76.0 from Pro Football Focus, which ranked at number 21 of 222 qualifying cornerbacks.
Heading into 2025, Gonzalez will be surrounded by a new supporting cast in the secondary — including free agent additions Carlton Davis III and Marcus Epps. He will also be playing for his third coach in as many seasons. Despite having praised both Bill Belichick and Jerod Mayo for their respective contributions to his development, the Carrollton, Texas native is already noticing a bit of a “difference” in Mike Vrabel's coaching style, and he is adapting to it quickly.
“There’s a lot of new faces, but we’re rolling,” Gonzalez said. “I love playing for Vrabel so far. Great energy. Everything that you see on TV, that’s exactly what you get. He puts on the number 51 jersey. I thought was something that he did in the past, but he still does it."
“He always has great energy, always smiling,” he added. “I’ve enjoyed it.”
Once again expected to be New England’s top cornerback, Gonzalez’s value is as much about adaptability and athleticism as it is statistical competence. He is well-sized, with the height and length to match up against opposing teams’ top receivers on the outside. In a game setting, Gonzalez is arguably at his best in man coverage. However, his ability to maintain eye contact with the quarterback makes him a potential asset in zone. As such, he appears poised to make life difficult for opposing quarterbacks — especially those who underestimate his abilities.
Lastly, as long as Gonzalez keeps beating the competition in practice, as well as on the field in game action, he will continue to be the man opposing teams fear most for the foreseeable future.
