3 Things to Watch in First OTAs of Patriots' Mike Vrabel Era
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — The New England Patriots have begun the third and final phase of their offseason workout program as they head toward the 2025 NFL season.
With nine days of organized team activities (OTAs) scheduled through late May and early June at Gillette Stadium, coach Mike Vrabel and the Pats brain trust will be keeping a close watch on returning veterans, new faces and rookies as they take the first steps in filling their 53-man roster.
At their core, the voluntary sessions are designed to help players improve through in-person meetings and classroom instruction, with less emphasis on-field practices. Though live contact drills are prohibited during this period, 7-on-7, 9-on-7, and 11-on-11 drills can be run.
Though these practices will allow players to participate in their most realistic football simulations since the end of the 2024 season, they are not truly indicative of what should be expected during both mandatory minicamp and training camp.
Still, the manner in which the drills are conducted may provide some insight on which players may have the upper hand in earning a spot on the Pats' opening day roster.
In that vein, here is look at three of New England's biggest questions heading into 2025 OTAs.
1. How Well is Mike Vrabel’s Message Being Received?
From the moment he took the reins in January as the franchise’s 16th head coach, Vrabel has made it clear that his leadership style will attempt to once again instill a culture of hard work, collaboration and accountability. Far too often last season, the Pats played fundamentally-unsound and listless football — providing a clear indication that the team had serious on-field issues with motivation and execution. To only compound the situation, the Pats did not have experienced coaching to pull them through their struggles. Unsurprisingly, the team limped to its second-straight 4-13 season.
Conversely, Vrabel has already begun to impart his objective. The 49-year-old has vowed to remove the “entitlement” from the team and thus create an aura of self-responsibility. While New England’s front office has worked diligently to stack its roster with high-quality, high-character players, they are now devoid of any direct link to the “dynasty” days of former coach Bill Belichick and legendary quarterback Tom Brady. As such, Vrabel’s message must not only be heard, but unconditionally embraced by his team to succeed.
Although the intensity of OTA sessions can be best described as tepid, the effort made by Vrabel’s team within the next few weeks will help to craft their 2025 narrative. Should the Patriots enjoy robust attendance to the voluntary sessions — combined with each participant giving his maximum effort and attention to every activity — the players would effectively signify a collaborative buy-in to their coach’s message.
2. Will Drake Maye take the ‘Next Step’ in Year Two?’
While OTAs are not quite the forum to begin an intricate dissection of Maye’s mechanics, the synergy he begins to build with his coaches and teammates may foresahdow his potential success in 2025. Maye, in his rookie campaign, played in 13 games, starting 12 after taking over for veteran incumbent Jacoby Brissett in Week 6. The 6’4” 225-pound quarterback completed 67 percent of his passes for 2,276 yards and 15 touchdowns. Despite showcasing impressive poise and resilience at times, Maye was seemingly unable to reach his maximum potential — due largely in part to his being surrounded by a subpar supporting cast and incomplete coaching.
Entering his first offseason as the team’s bona fide starter, Maye should experience an upgrade in both. However, his skill set will ultimately prove the former North Carolina Tar Heel to be ready for prime time. Perhaps best-regarded for his elite arm strength, the 22-year-old also possesses the velocity and touch on the ball to make any throw required of him. Maye has been equally touted for his exceptional athleticism. When the play breaks down, he has both the agility and instinct to turn off-script options into big gains — skills which should only be enhanced by his new teammates, as well as offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels.
3. Which New Face will Make the Biggest Impact?
In addition to hiring Vrabel as their head coach, the Patriots added several new players this offseason — via both free agency and the 2025 NFL Draft. From exciting veteran players such as receiver Stefon Diggs and defensive tackle Milton Williams to rookie left tackle Will Campbell and running back TreVeyon Henderson, New England will catch the sharp eye of those hoping to spot some explosive playmaking this season.
The Pats have also made some significant changes in the coach's room. In conjunction with newly-hired defensive coordinator Terrell Williams, Vrabel is expected to institute a high-octane style of defense. The team will also seek offensive improvements under the direction of a new offensive coordinator in McDaniels.
Whether it be scheme or substance, the Patriots return to respectability is almost certainly tied to the impact each new face will have on their rebuilding efforts. Whichever new face emerges as its most prominent may ultimately determine the length of time it takes for the journey to be complete.
