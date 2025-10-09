Patriots' Christian Gonzalez Practice Status Causes Concern
FOXBOROUGH, MA. — Could New England Patriots star cornerback Christian Gonzalez be headed back to injury watch?
After missing the first three weeks of the 2025 NFL season due to a hamstring injury, Gonzalez was believed to have put his health woes behind him with his return to the field for the Pats’ Week 4 victory over the Carolina Panthers.
However, Gonzalez once again found himself in the media crosshairs at the midpoint of the team’s Week 6 preparations. In advance of this weekend’s matchup against the New Orleans Saints, the Pats’ 2023 first-round draft pick was “limited” in his participation in New England’s second practice of the week.
“Gonzalez participated in initial stretching and the start of an individual drill,” reported The Boston Herald. “He then left the main practice field during media access and did not return to practice. He was not on the injury report yesterday.”
Despite being just one week removed from returning to the Patriots lineup, Gonzalez made his presence felt against the Buffalo Bills. top pass catchers during their 23-20 victory over the Buffalo Bills. The Oregon product compiled six tackles and a pass breakup in the Week 5 win, helping limit Bills quarterback and reigning NFL MVP Josh Allen to 253 passing yards on 31 attempts.
Though Gonzalez is arguably at his best in man coverage, his ability to maintain eye contact with the quarterback also made him an asset in zone. As such, he made life difficult for Allen and both veteran Khalil Shakir and second-year wideout Keon Coleman. Gonzalez’s break up of Allen’s fourth-quarter pass intended for Shakir on 3rd and 10 at the New England 27-yard line helped keep the Patriots within reach of victory inside the final two minutes of the game.
Gonzalez originally injured his hamstring during a training camp practice on July 28 while attempting to cover receiver Stefon Diggs on a crossing route. Instead, he pulled up and began favoring his left leg. Until last week, the second-team All-Pro had been absent from all on-field activities, including New England’s first three games of the 2025 NFL season.
It is certain that the team benefits from his presence. The Patriots, in Gonzalez’s absence, have allowed 22.7 points per game, ranking 18th in the NFL in that department. Their pass defense has suffered mightily, ranking 29th by the opponent-and-situation-adjusted metric DVOA, 28th by EPA (Expected Points Added) and bottom-5 in coverage, according to Pro Football Focus. Since his return, the Patriots have statistically improved in nearly every aforementioned category.
In addition to Gonzalez, the Patriots also had three non-participants during their second Week 6 session. Outside linebacker Keion White, safety Jaylinn Hawkins and linebacker Anfernee Jennings were non-participants.
