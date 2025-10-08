Patriots LB Returns for First Practice of Saints Week
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — The first official injury and practice participation report for Week 6 of the 2025 NFL season provided both questions and answers for the New England Patriots.
Although the Pats enjoyed a respectable level of attendance at practice, they listed nine players in total as they prepare to take on the New Orleans Saints on Oct. 12 at Caesars Superdome. With inclement weather throughout the region, the Pats movies their first Week 6 session indoors to the WIN Waste Innovations Field House, adjacent to Gillette Stadium.
Here is the afternoon’s full report, along with its implications for this Week 6 matchup:
NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS
DID NOT PARTICIPATE
S Jaylinn Hawkins, Hamstring
DE Keion White, Elbow
LIMITED PARTICIPATION
DT Christian Barmore, Not Injury Related / Other
LB K'Lavon Chaisson, Knee
DT Joshua Farmer, Ankle
LB Anfernee Jennings, Ankle
DT Milton Williams, Ankle
FULL PARTICIPATION
LB Marte Mapu, Neck
G Mike Onwenu, Shoulder / Thigh
What it Means for the Patriots:
Safety Jaylinn Hawkins was among New England’s most notable non-participants in practice. Hawkins left the Pats’ Week 4 contest against the Carolina Panthers with a hamstring injury just before halftime after suffering a hamstring injury and did not return for the remainder of the game. He was a sporadic participant during last week’s sessions, and did suit up for New England’s 23-20 victory over the Buffalo Bills. Losing Hawkins for any period of time could be costly for New England’s defense. Hawkins has been one of New England’s most reliable defensive backs. Though the Pats’ first five games, he has compiled 23 tackles, one interception, one pass deflection, and 1.5 sacks.
In the absence of injured starter K’Lavon Chaisson for Week 5, third-year defender Keion White aligned on 23 snaps, getting the starting nod at his position. Unfortunately, he was limited to just 34 percent of New England’s defensive plays due to an elbow injury. White was present at the day’s session, but did not participate. His status will be worth monitoring over the next two days.
The Pats, however, did receive good news on Chaisson, as the veteran defender returned to practice in a limited capacity. Chaisson was out for the Pats’ Week 5 win over the Bills. He has been among the Patriots most productive defenders through the first four games of the season. The 2020 first-round pick has compiles seven total tackles, 1.5 sacks and two run-stuffs thus far in 2025. Known for his zealous approach to pressuring the quarterback, Chaisson has exuded both the confidence and on-field prowess to help the team’s pass rush put the opposition on its heels more often than not in any given game. If he continues to remain absent, the Pats face the potential of filling a notable void in their front seven.
BEHIND ENEMY LINES: NEW ORLEANS SAINTS
The Saints listed nine players on their first injury and practice participation report for Week 6. Their most notable listings were limited participants, including tight end Juwan Johnson (ankle,) running back Alvin Kamara (ankle,) defensive end Chase Young (calf) and center/guard Cesar Ruiz who is also dealing with an ankle injury.
Here is New Orleans’ full report:
NEW ORLEANS SAINTS
DID NOT PARTICIPATE
CB Isaac Yiadom, Hamstring
LIMITED PARTICIPATION
TE Juwan Johnson, Ankle
RB Alvin Kamara, Ankle
T/G Trevor Penning, Ankle
S Justin Reid, Concussion Protocol
C/G Cesar Ruiz, Ankle
DE Chase Young, Calf
FULL PARTICIPATION
OL Dillon Radunz, Toe
DT John Ridgeway III, Shoulder
Make sure you bookmark New England Patriots on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns, and so much more!