Patriots RB Ready for Challenge of Replacing Antonio Gibson
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — New England Patriots running back Terrell Jennings prides himself on always being ready for the next challenge.
In the wake of losing fellow rusher Antonio Gibson to a season-ending ACL tear, Jennings appears to be in-line for a potential promotion within the team’s positional depth chart.
Given Jennings’ experience with working within Josh McDaniels’ offense, the Pats’ practice squadder is perhaps the team’s most logical choice to replace Gibson in the lineup. Accordingly, the 24-year-old appears confident that he is ready to to assume the role, if called into duty.
"I prepare every day," Jennings said, via NBC Sports. "I'm sitting in the same meeting room as the guys every day. I mean, it's not really anything hard for me to jump into because I'm practicing during the week, I'm still learning the offense. Then, of course, on the practice squad, some offenses run similar things to us, so I'm still getting reps and things I need to do for the week."
Jennings, a scout-teamer in 2024, signed to New England’s active roster last December. The 6’0” 217-pound running back originally joined the Pats signed as a rookie free agent last May out of Florida A&M. Jennings played in three games for the Patriots last season and finished with 13 carries for 33 yards. He routinely aligned with the Pats' second-team offense during training camp During the preseason, he carried the ball six times for 19 yards and one touchdown.
Therefore it should come as little-to-no surprise that Jennings’ experience makes him the front-runner to take Gibson’s place — especially given his comfortable fit within New England’s run-heavy game plan. In fact, Jennings’ work ethic with New England’s practice squad has caught the eye of head coach Mike Vrabel, who praised the veteran back prior to the team’s first Week 6 practice at the WIN Waste Innovations Field House adjacent to Gillette Stadium.
“I think he's a great teammate,” Vrabel said. “I think he cares about the team. He's able to play on special teams… He’s able to play on third downs. [Terrell's] got a toughness to him. I think he's improved."
Of course, Jennings’ opportunity untimely stems from Gibson having been ruled out for the remainder of the season due to suffering a torn ACL during the Pats’ 23-20 victory over the Buffalo Bills in Week 5. He was injured on a kickoff return, fielding the ball after Buffalo’s game-tying field goal in the second quarter. He was hit hard in the leg, fumbling as he made his way to the ground. New England recovered the loose ball, but lost Gibson in the process. He entered this Week 5 matchup with 19 carries for 85 yards and one touchdown. He carried the ball six times for 21 yards prior to his departure in this game.
Gibson, a five-year NFL veteran, has a multi-faceted skill set as a running back and special teams returner, allowing him to remain a comfortable fit with the Patriots, while distinguishing himself from his competition — specifically his teammates Rhamondre Stevenson and TreVeyon Henderson.
Given his close relationship with Jennings, Gibson is seemingly undaunted when giving his friend and “locker roommate“ the next-man-up seal of approval.
“He told me that just, ‘it’s your time, man. Just come on. It’s time to go,’” Jennings said of Gibson’s advice to him. “And I took that hard because that’s my brother. I’m with him every day, and to see him go down like that, it hurt me to the core. So, I would be wrong if I don’t go out there and do my job to uphold his standard.”
In the hopes of bolstering their depth at the position, the Patriots have also confirmed the signing of running back Jashaun Corbin to the practice squad.
