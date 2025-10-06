Stefon Diggs, Drake Maye Lead Patriots to Win Over Bills
The New England Patriots went into Week 5 of the year looking to build on momentum.
The Patriots were just coming off securing new head coach Mike Vrabel's first career home win with the Patriots the week prior in an incredibly dominant (42-13) fashion. Seeking to continue that upward trajectory, Vrabel and the Pats travelled to Buffalo to take on the Bills in an ever-exciting Sunday Night Football matchup. And they succeeded.
With quarterback Drake Maye and wide receiver Stefon Diggs leading the way, the Patriots pulled out a 23-20 win against a then 4-0 Buffalo team.
Maye finished the night with 22 completions on 30 attempts, throwing for a total of 273 yards. Diggs led the game in receiving yards with 146.
The Pats' signal caller was coming off a performance against the Panthers that saw him post a quarterback rating of 155.6, just a few points away from a perfect score.
“Very impressed," McDermott said of Maye before the matchup. "Even last year, as a first-year player in our league there’s probably not much that he can’t do. He can throw it, he can run it, he can scramble with it, they've got quarterback designed runs … He’s off to a great start. I’m sure they feel good about him as an organization as well."
The Patriots defense also shined, holding an undefeated team on the road to 232 passing yards and forcing one interception.
Linebacker Robert Spillane also become the first Patriot since Jamie Collins in 2019 to have recorded at least one interception, one sack and one forced fumble through five games. His forced fumble came in the first quarter, stripping Buffalo receiver Keon Coleman of the ball.
Though, the game was closer than fans likely want to care to admit. A field goal attempt by Buffalo with just over two minutes left in the fourth quarter tied things up, 20-20.
Patriots' running back Antonio Gibson was injured on a kickoff return, fielding the ball after Buffalo’s other former game-tying field goal — from kicker Matt Prater — in the second quarter. He was ruled out for the remainder of the game due to a knee injury.
Maye threw zero interceptions at a loud Highmark Stadium, leading the Pats on a drive with under two minutes remaining on the scoreboard to secure the win with a 52-yard field goal from rookie Andres Borregales.
Buffalo now falls to 4-1 overall, with Maye, Diggs and the Patriots defeating the only team in the league that was left undefeated. This is now Vrabel's second win on the road with the Patriots.
