Patriots Star CB Won't Play in Season Opener

The New England Patriots will be without their top cornerback against the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 1.

Jul 28, 2025; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots cornerback Christian Gonzalez (0) does a drill during training camp at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images
Jul 28, 2025; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots cornerback Christian Gonzalez (0) does a drill during training camp at Gillette Stadium.
As expected, the New England Patriots will be without their top cornerback for the first week of the season. Head coach Mike Vrabel told the media Friday afternoon that Christian Gonzalez won't suit up against the Las Vegas Raiders after he continues to deal with a hamstring injury.

"Out," Vrabel blurted when asked Friday if the cornerback had any changes to his game status. "That's my stance."

Gonzalez's absence doesn't come as a surprise, as the third-year corner hasn't been practicing with the Patriots since he injured his hamstring back on July 28. He missed all three preseason games, and in his stead, young cornerbacks like Alex Austin and DJ James have carved out roles in the secondary.

The Patriots -- who also have Marcus Jones, Carlton Davis, Charles Woods and practice squadders Miles Battle and Corey Ballentine -- still feel comfortable without Gonzalez out on the field.

"We're going to cal our defense and play football," defensive coordinator Terrell Williams said Thursday. "That's what the league is about. I've been in this league a while. We've had guys who we thought were going to play and didn't play on game day. It comes right up to the last minute before you put the inactives in."

Aug 21, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New England Patriots cornerback Christian Gonzalez (0) on the field before th
Aug 21, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New England Patriots cornerback Christian Gonzalez (0) on the field before the preseason game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium.

This isn't the first time Gonzalez has been sidelined with an injury. In 2023, his rookie season was cut short after an upper-body injury forced him out of the game against the Cowboys. He didn't return to the field that year. One season later, he rebounded and put together a Second Team All-Pro season with New England. He was voted No. 84 on the league's most recent Top 100 Players of 2025 list.

Just because Gonzalez hasn't put the pads on in over a month doesn't mean his head coach is disappointed in the player's attentiveness.

"I do like where he's at from an engagement standpoint," Vrabel said Wednesday. "We've been through this with other players, and I like where he's at from that standpoint. In the meetings, locked in, following along at practice, which is difficult. To think that a player that's not in there can follow along, I've been through that as a player and a coach, and I think he's done a nice job of being able to do that."

Vrabel also said Friday that rookie offensive tackle Will Campbell is questionable for Sunday's game with an ankle injury, while Woods -- who's set to make his debut with the Patriots -- is probable after dealing with a concussion and a groin injury.

