Patriots Add Former Bengals DT, Make Three Roster Moves
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — The New England Patriots continue to make adjustments to their roster in anticipation of the start of the 2025 NFL regular-season.
The Pats announced Friday that they have claimed rookie defensive tackle Eric Gregory off waivers from the Cincinnati Bengals. New England also released guard Jack Conley from the practice squad, while signing tackle Thayer Munford Jr. to their scout team.
The trio of transactions arrived on the heels of New England’s surprising release of safety Jabrill Peppers, which was revealed late Friday morning — a move which accommodated their claim on Gregory, thus adding him to their 53-man roster.
Gregory was signed by Cincinnati out of Arkansas on May 9, 2025. The 6’3” 319-pounder, was released by Cincinnati on Thursday. The 24-year-old played in 61 games with 44 starts over six seasons at Arkansas and amassed 135 total tackles, 9.5 sacks, three passes defensed and one interception. He will join a defensive line position group consisting of Christian Barmore, Joshua Farmer, Jeremiah Pharms Jr, Khyiris Tonga, Keion White and Milton Williams.
Conley was signed by New England as a rookie free agent in May out of Boston College. The 6’7” 333-pounder, played at right guard, left guard, right tackle and as a tackle-eligible tight end during his college career. Last season, he started all 12 games at right guard and earned All-ACC honorable mention. In 45 career games with the Eagles, Conley played 1,667 total offensive snaps, allowing 13 sacks, 12 quarterback hits and 75 hurries. As a graduate student last season, he was an All-ACC Honorable Mention under Eagles’ head coach and former Patriots offensive coordinator Bill O'Brien.
With the Pats continuously searching for depth along their offensive line, the 24-year-old’s versatility was expected to earn him his share of roster elevations this season. Now, the Pats appear to be turning that attention to Munford.
Munford originally entered the NFL as a seventh-round draft pick by the Las Vegas Raiders in the 2022 NFL Draft out of Ohio State. The 6’5” 354-pounder, was released by Las Vegas on Tuesday. The 25-year-old has played in 46 NFL games with 18 starts with 11 at right tackle, five at left tackle and two as a tackle-eligible tight end.
The Patriots will enjoy a brief weekend break from Friday through Sunday before returning to the practice fields on Monday, Sept. 1. At that time, they will begin their preparations in earnest to host the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, Sept. 7 [1:00 pm ET] in Week 1 of the 2025 NFL Season.
