Former Patriots Draft Pick Joins Super Bowl Champs
It appears the Javon Baker era on the New England Patriots has come to an end.
According to multiple reports, including ESPN's Mike Reiss and CBS Sports' Matt Zenitz, the second-year wide receiver has turned down a spot with the New England Patriots practice squad and instead has signed with the Philadelphia Eagles. This move comes after the Patriots released Baker from their 53-man roster on Wednesday, in the hopes of having him return.
The 23-year-old Baker was a fourth round pick by New England last season out of UCF. He played in 11 games and was just on the field for 118 snaps -- mustering a lone catch in the team's Week 18 win over the Buffalo Bills.
Baker found a role in the preseason with the Patriots, replacing the injured Marcellas Dial on special teams. While he wasn't able to produce offensively during the team's three preseason games, he got a majority of snaps as a gunner on the punt unit. That skill seemed to earn him a spot on the 53-man roster on Tuesday.
That move was just procedural, however. The Patriots let go of wide receivers Baker and Kendrick Bourne the following day to make room for newly-claimed quarterback Tommy DeVito and cornerback Charles Woods. Baker cleared waivers the next day, signaling a potential return to New England. Instead, he opts for the Eagles -- who just signed former Patriots defensive back Marcus Epps this week.
The Patriots have filled out their practice squad without Baker, bringing in defensive linemen Cory Durden and Fabien Lovett, cornerback Corey Ballentine and linebacker Mark Johnson. The group is now at 17 players, the rest of which were members of New England's preseason roster. Wide receivers Jeremiah Webb and John Jiles made the cut over Baker.
"t's given you a good blend of having some veterans that may be able to go in right away and be elevated," head coach Mike Vrabel said Wednesday on the growth of the practice squad. "It also gives you an opportunity to develop some younger players, which you'll see when that list comes out. So, you'll be able to kind of recognize both of those who may need some more time and want to invest some more time into them, or a veteran that's played in this League and would be ready to go if we needed to elevate them."
One year removed, and the 2024 draft class is not looking too pretty for the Patriots. Only quarterback Drake Maye and offensive tackle Caedan Wallace remain on the active roster from last year's crop of rookies.
Make sure you bookmark New England Patriots on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns, and so much more!