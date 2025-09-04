Patriots Legend Reveals Favorite Memories With Team
During his seven years with the New England Patriots, former NFL safety Duron Harmon compiled a veritable treasure trove of indelible memories, both on and off the field.
Nicknamed "the Closer" for his ability to come up with late, game-sealing interceptions, the Magnolia, Delaware native provided Pats Nation with several memorable moments during his New England tenure. Though his pro football journey would eventually take him beyond the friendly confines of Foxborough, Mass, the three-time Super Bowl champion will always be remembered as a Patriot.
With Harmon having announced his retirement on Wednesday — after 11 stellar seasons in the NFL — he sat down for an exclusive interview with New England Patriots On SI to reflect on some of his favorite times with the Patriots.
Of course, some were more prominent than others.
While one might conjecture that playing in four Super Bowls — winning titles in Super Bowls XLIX, LI and LIII — or being named a Patriots captain in 2017 might top the list, Harmon was perhaps most appreciative of making the game-winning interception during the Pats’ win over the Baltimore Ravens during the divisional round of the 2014 NFL playoffs. Harmon intercepted Ravens’ quarterback Joe Flacco's pass with less than two minutes remaining in the game allowing the Patriots to hold onto a 35–31 victory.
To this day, Harmon’s self-professed “biggest pick of my life," still brings a smile to his face.
“As an athlete, it’s humbling to have a moment like that, one that nobody can take away … It’s a moment I earned as a player and that we earned as a team. I just remember being down by 14 points twice in that game against a really tough Baltimore Ravens team … But we had a team full of fighters, who were willing to do whatever they could to help the team win. Devin [McCourty] had already made a big play … Tom Brady played lights out … Julian’s [Edelman] pass to Danny Amendola… so many big moments."
“It just happened to be my turn to make a play, and I’m blessed that God put me in position to show my team that they could count on me. Under two minutes left, Flacco heaves it up for Torrey Smith and I get to the hero of the game … But, I would not have been able to do it without my team around me.”
While Harmon is typically complimentary of nearly all of his teammates during his 11-year NFL run, getting the chance to share the field with arguably the greatest to wear shoulder pads understandable holds a unique place in his heart. Having played alongside legendary Patriots quarterback Tom Brady for seven seasons clearly produced some of Harmon’s most valued experiences on a football field. However, it may have been an homage he paid to Brady in February 2019, just after their Super Bowl LIII victory over the Los Angeles Rams.
During the Patriots’ celebratory Duck Boat parade in Boston, Mass. — the sixth such celebration in franchise history — Harmon was spotted wearing Brady's jersey from Serra High School in San Mateo, California.
“I’ve got to give a shout out to my people at Sneaker Junkies over in Providence [Rhode Island] who made arrangements to get the jersey for me,” Harmon recalled. “Just seeing his reaction and the amount of respect he had for me to find that jersey and wear it was really something. To me, it was a sign of respect for him for all that he had done for me as a player.
From watching him and studying him to the conversations we had … I will forever be indebted to him for that,” Harmon added. “I got to learn this game from the best player who ever laced up cleats,” Harmon added. “To be around him for seven years and still carry on the relationship after football was a complete honor.”
We knew he was our leader,” Harmon said. “We knew that if we just did our jobs he would take us there. For every year that Tom was my quarterback, I thought we’d go 17-0.”
