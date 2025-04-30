Patriots Legend Bill Belichick Releases Statement After CBS Interview
It's been an interesting few months for former New England Patriots, and new North Carolina head coach, Bill Belichick. While he made headlines after accepting an offer from the University of North Carolina to becomes its new head football, Belichick has since made more headlines that have left people legitimately perplexed and even worried.
Belichick's girlfriend, Jordon Hudson, has seemingly been involved in every aspect of the legendary coach's life. She was on the field during UNC's spring game, and most recently, she stepped in during an interview with CBS that Belichick was giving to promote his new book, "The Art of Winning - Lessons Learned from My Life in Football," after a question was asked about how the two had met. All of this seemed very odd and led many to make up their own theories about the relationship between Belichick and Hudson, which has led Belichick himself to release a statement on the matter.
"I agreed to speak with CBS Sunday Morning to promote my new book, "The Art of Winning - Lessons Learned from My Life in Football." Prior to this interview, I clearly communicated with my publicist at Simon & Schuster that any promotional interviews I participated in would agree to focus solely on the contents of the book."
"Unfortunately, that expectation was not honored during the interview. I was surprised when unrelated topics were introduced, and I repeatedly expressed to the reporter, Tony Dokoupil, and the producers that I preferred to keep the conversation centered on the book. After this occurred several times, Jordon, with whom I share both a personal and professional relationship, stepped in to reiterate that point to help the discussion. She was not deflecting any specific question or topic, but simply doing her job to ensure the interview stayed on track. Some of the clips make it appear as though we were avoiding the question of how wet met, but we have been open about the fact that Jordon and I met on a flight to Palm Beach in 2021."
"The final eight-minute segment does not reflect the productive 35-minute conversation we had, which covered a wide range of topics related to my career. Instead, it represents selectively edited clips and stills from just a few minutes of the interview to suggest a false narrative - that Jordan was attempting to control the conversation - which is imply not true."
The interview isn't the only issue people have had with Hudson. She reportedly is the reason a "Hard Knocks" in North Carolina was vetoed. The growing list of oddities has many people forming extreme opinions. The New York Post even ran an editorial saying UNC should consider firing Belichick. Regardless of what anyone thinks on the matter, it doesn't appear Belichick is in any danger of losing his head coach gig with the Tar Heels, but many will continue to closely monitor what goes on with him and Hudson.
