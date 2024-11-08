Patriots Claim Former Ravens DE
The New England Patriots are heading into their Week 10 matchup against the Chicago Bears with a 2-7 record. They appear to be heading towards a high pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.
While they aren't going to be a playoff team this season, they are not ready to stop competing.
Ahead of this week's game, the Patriots went out and made a move to bring in talent. They added an intriguing veteran pass-rusher.
According to a report from NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, New England claimed edge rusher Yannick Ngakoue, who last played for the Baltimore Ravens.
Not too long ago, Ngakoue was one of the most feared pass-rushers in the NFL. He was a legitimate star and was a very valuable player.
Unfortunately, he has not been able to keep up that level of play over the last couple of years. However, he's still a player that can put pressure on a quarterback.
He ended up playing in five games this season for the Ravens, racking up five tackles and 1.5 sacks. Last season with the Bears, Ngakoue played in 13 games, recording 22 tackles and four sacks.
At 29-years-old, Ngakoue still has some decent football left in him. He's never going to be the rising superstar that he once was, but he is still more than capable of playing a role.
For a team like the Patriots who have been need of a better pass rush, he could end up finding a fairly sizable role.
This is also an opportunity for Ngakoue to earn a future opportunity. If he can play well throughout the remainder of the 2024 NFL season with New England, he will earn another contract either with the Patriots or another team in free agency during the offseason.
All of that being said, it will be very interesting to see what kind of impact he can make for a Patriots' defense that has been badly needing to put pressure on opposing quarterbacks.
