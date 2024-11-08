Analyst Makes Very Bold Prediction About Patriots' Marcus Jones
The New England Patriots are in desperate need of weapons offensively, but are they so desperate that they can actually turn to their defense for help?
That's what Greg Dudek of NESN thinks.
In a piece where Dudek lists four bold predictions for the Patriots for the remainder of 2024, he projects cornerback Marcus Jones to develop into a top wide receiver for the club.
"The Patriots have plenty of wide receivers who are not producing," Dudek wrote. "Ja’Lynn Polk. Tyquan Thornton. Javon Baker. The list goes on and on. Might as well give Marcus Jones a shot on offense. Jones makes plays from both his cornerback position and as a punt returner and he showed during his rookie season that he can provide a spark offensively as well."
Jones logged four catches for 78 yards and a touchdown during his rookie campaign back in 2022, but that is the extent of his output as a receiver.
The 26-year-old has definitely demonstrated explosiveness in the kick return game, as he was named a First-Team All-Pro in 2022 after leading the NFL with 362 punt return yards while also punching in a touchdown. On top of that, he registered 645 yards as a kick returner.
Jones played in just two games last year due to injuries, but this season, he has re-assumed his duties as a returner and has accrued 266 punt return yards over nine contests.
The former third-round pick has also recorded 30 tackles, an interception, a fumble recovery and four passes defended.
So, could Jones become Travis Hunter lite?
Some wondered if New England would attempt to add a wide out at the trade deadline, but the Pats opted to stand pat (no pun intended).
We'll see if they try and experiment with Jones down the stretch.
