Patriots Slammed With Brutal Prediction
The New England Patriots are just 2-7 on the season, but they have certainly been playing some better football lately.
They defeated the New York Jets in Week 8, and last Sunday, they lost a heartbreaker to the Tennessee Titans in overtime.
Does that mean things could be looking up for the Patriots?
Greg Dudek of NESN doesn't think that's the case.
In a piece where Dudek rattles off four bold predictions for New England for the rest of the season, he projects the Pats to lose out.
"Sorry to put a damper on things to start but the Patriots won’t add to the win column until the 2025 season," Dudek wrote. "The Patriots have the fifth-toughest remaining schedule in the league with two games left against the Buffalo Bills and a matchup with a Miami Dolphins squad that just got Tua Tagovailoa back."
Let's be real here, too: while the Patriots were definitely competitive in their loss to the Titans last weekend, Tennessee entered the matchup at 1-6. So that was probably the best chance New England had of securing a win for the remainder of 2024.
Of course, losing every game left on the schedule would not necessarily be a bad thing for the Pats.
The Patriots are clearly a rebuilding franchise, and they are in dire need of elite talent across the board. Ergo, the higher their draft pick, the better.
No one expected New England to contend for much of anything heading into 2024, so if the Pats finish 2-15, it wouldn't come as much of a shock.
The Patriots' primary objective over these last two months should just be developing Drake Maye and seeing which young players could be a part of the future.
New England will face the Chicago Bears this Sunday.
