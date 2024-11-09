Patriots Make Surprising Move Before Bears Game
Coming off of a tough Week 9 loss, the New England Patriots will look to rebound in Week 10 when they take on the Chicago Bears. It won't be an easy game, but they have a chance to pick up a huge win on the road.
With that being said, the Patriots made a couple of moves ahead of this week's game.
First and foremost, they claimed veteran pass-rusher Yannick Ngakoue. He will have an opportunity to make a major impact for the defense in an area that they had a big need.
In a corresponding move, New England made a bit of a shocking roster move. They decided to waive veteran linebacker Raekwon McMillan.
McMillan has been a key part of the Patriots' defense so far this season and has been one of their best tacklers defensively.
To this point in the season, McMillan has played in nine games with New England. He has racked up 45 tackles to go along with a defended pass.
While those are solid numbers, the Patriots clearly did not see him being a long-term fit. They wanted to give Ngakoue a look to see whether or not he can get his career back on track. Not that long ago, Ngakoue was one of the most feared edge rushers in the league.
At 28-years-old, McMillan will be an intriguing target for teams that need linebacker help. He may not be a "star," but he is a quality player that can play a role when called upon.
All of that being said, it will be interesting to see how Ngakoue ends up faring in New England. There is a chance that he will be the missing piece that the Patriots have needed to find to fix their pass rush.
Moving on from McMillan was a bit of a surprise, but it could end up paying off.
