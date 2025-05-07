Patriots' Contentious Draft Pick Unleashes Daring Claim
The New England Patriots were almost universally praised for their NFL Draft haul, as they filled some obvious needs while also snatching a bunch of super-talented players in the process.
The Patriots patched a gaping hole at left tackle by drafting Will Campbell, they addressed a backfield in major need of an upgrade by nabbing TreVeyon Henderson and also brought in wide receiver Kyle Williams to help repair an ailing aerial attack.
But there was one selection New England made that had many fans and pundits scratching their heads: safety Craig Woodson, who the Pats picked in the fourth round.
The Patriots didn't really need a safety with Jabrill Peppers and Kyle Dugger on board, and they chose to pass on seemingly more impactful players — such as Ohio State edge rusher Jack Sawyer — in the process.
However, Woodson seems very confident heading into his rookie campaign in Foxborough, and he delivered an incredibly bold claim with rookie minicamp starting later this week.
“I don’t think it’s going to be anything too difficult for me,” Woodson said of the NFL transition. “I think I’m going to come in and really transition easily.”
That's certainly a valiant statement from Woodson, who just about everyone agrees was overdrafted by New England.
Of course, that doesn't mean that Woodson can't develop into a good NFL player. He spent five seasons at California and is coming off of a solid 2024 campaign in which he registered 70 tackles, a couple of interceptions and nine passes defended.
The 24-year-old also brings some valuable versatility to the table, as he can be slotted into a variety of different coverages and also has plenty of special teams experience.
It's great to see Woodson is feeling bold about his rookie campaign. Perhaps he will use all of the criticism of his draft position to fuel him.
