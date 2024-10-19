Patriots RB Offers Encouraging Update for Jaguars Game
The New England Patriots are set to take on the Jacksonville Jaguars in London tomorrow morning. Rhamondre Stevenson is a player that the team would absolutely love to see come back in Week 7.
Stevenson ended up missing last week's game due to a foot injury. There has been hope that he would be able to play this week, but he was listed as questionable on the Patriots' final injury report.
While his availability is up in the air, the running back himself spoke out and stated that he feels like he should be able to play, as shared by ESPN reporter Mike Reiss.
Drake Maye is set to make his second career start for the Patriots, and getting Stevenson back on the field would be a major plus for him as well.
Even though Stevenson has had some fumbling issues early this season that actually got him benched in his last game, he's the best running back on the roster. He's more than capable of being a legitimate star for New England.
Having Stevenson on the field is going to force the Jaguars to be much more honest against the run. That should help open up the passing game for Maye and company, as his presence alone can make a big difference.
So far this season, Stevenson has played in five games. He has carried the football 77 times for 356 yards and three touchdowns. Stevenson has also posted 13 receptions for 37 yards.
It sure sounds like the 26-year-old running back is confident in his ability to come back this week. Hopefully, his actual game status will be updated to show that the team agrees with him.
All of that being said, this is clearly a situation to monitor over the next 24 hours. More updates will become available either today or tomorrow morning before the contest kicks off at 9:30 a.m. ET from Wembley Stadium.
