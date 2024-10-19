Patriots Dubbed Best Fit for Former All-Pro WR
The New England Patriots are in desperate need of weapons offensively, and while it may be wise for them to wait until the offseason before making any drastic moves, it may also behoove them to provide rookie quarterback Drake Maye with some support.
That's why Bleacher Report's Kristopher Knox has tabbed the Patriots as the top destination for free-agent wide receiver Michael Thomas.
"New England probably won't be a big buyer at the trade deadline, and it isn't going to find a true No. 1 receiver in free agency," Knox wrote. "However, taking a flier on former Saints star Michael Thomas would make sense."
Thomas remains without a team after playing 10 games with New Orleans last year, where he caught 39 passes for 448 yards and a touchdown.
There was a time when Thomas was one of the best receivers in football, and between 2017 and 2019, he made three straight Pro Bowls and also earned a couple of First-Team All-Pro selections.
Since then, however, injuries have completely derailed the veteran.
Thomas has played in a grand total of 20 games since 2020 and missed the entire 2021 campaign. He is clearly not the same elite pass-catcher he once was, but it couldn't hurt the Pats to add him for the remainder of the season.
Considering how barren the Patriots' receiving corps is, the 31-year-old may actually stand a legitimate chance of getting some targets from Maye, who does not exactly have a wide variety of options at his disposal.
Currently, DeMario Douglas is New England's top wide out, having hauled in 24 receptions for 245 yards and a touchdown. As for the No. 2 receiver? That title belongs to rookie Ja'Lynn Polk, who has managed just 10 catches.
We'll see if the Pats try and make a move for a receiver in an attempt to make Maye's life easier.
