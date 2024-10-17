Patriots Rookie Fires Back At Jerod Mayo's Criticism
Throughout the course of the 2024 NFL season so far, the New England Patriots have not received great production from the wide receiver position. One player that has been somewhat disappointing so far is rookie wideout Ja'Lynn Polk.
After he was drafted with the No. 37 overall pick in the second round of the 2024 NFL Draft, Polk was expected to be a key playmaker right off the bat. So far in six games, he has caught just 10 passes for 78 yards and a touchdown.
Following the slow start to the year for Polk, Patriots first-year head coach Jerod Mayo spoke out and challenged him to "get over this mental hump."
Mayo suggested that the rookie's struggles and lack of production have all been due to mental errors. That is a sentiment that Polk clearly does not agree with.
During a recent quote shared by Mass Live, Polk fired back at his head coach's comments. It seems that there could be a little bit of drama brewing in New England.
“I’m not dealing with any mental problems at all. No mental problems. I believe I have the best hands in the league. So, I feel like my drops, that’s not an issue at all," Polk said.
Clearly, Polk did not appreciate the words that Mayo spoke. He completely disagreed and was not shy to let the press know that he didn't agree with his head coach.
There is no question that Polk has the talent and potential to be a very special player at the wide receiver position for the Patriots. However, he has to start showing that talent and potential on the field.
With Drake Maye now the starting quarterback, there are no excuses for wide receivers. Jacoby Brissett's poor quarterback play was an excuse through the first five weeks, but that won't fly going forward.
In Maye's debut, Polk caught just one pass in four targets for four yards. Those numbers have to improve moving forward.
All of that being said, this could be something to keep an eye on. A head coach and rookie wide receiver publicly disagreeing like this isn't the best look and it's something to monitor.
