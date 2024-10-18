Patriots QB Drake Maye Updates Knee Injury
New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye mysteriously popped up on the injury report with a knee issue this week, but it's looking like the rookie will be good to go for the Patriots' Week 7 matchup with the Jacksonville Jaguars in London.
While speaking to reporters, Maye revealed that he's feeling good and looking forward to this Sunday, via Doug Kyed of The Boston Herald.
Maye also would not disclose when the knee injury happened, which adds even more obscurity surrounding the sudden occurrence.
The good news is that Maye appears to be just fine and will probably be under center this weekend.
The 22-year-old made his first start on the NFL level last Sunday, going 20-for-33 with 243 yards, three touchdowns and a couple of interceptions in a 41-21 loss to the Houston Texans.
While there were certainly some ups and downs for Maye, he showed plenty of flashes to demonstrate why New England selected him with the third overall pick of the draft back in April.
He certainly impressed his teammates, and he absolutely injected some much-needed life into an offense that was previously languishing with Jacoby Brissett taking snaps.
But even with the insertion of Maye into the starting lineup, the Pats still clearly have ample issues.
The offensive line remains porous, and the Patriots have one of the worst groups of weapons—if not the worst—in the league.
For that reason, many questioned New England's decision to throw Maye to the wolves, but the first-year signal-caller held his own against the Texans in Week 6.
Maye actually made his initial debut in Week 3, going 4-for-8 with 22 yards after relieving Brissett in the fourth quarter during a loss to the New York Jets.
We'll see if Maye can actually deliver the Pats first victory since the season opener this Sunday.
