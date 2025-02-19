Patriots Could Add Resurgent Weapon for Drake Maye
The New England Patriots definitely need to make it a point to add some more weapons for quarterback Drake Maye this offseason, and while wide receiver should be their top priority, they also may want to consider bringing in another tight end.
The tight end position actually wasn't a weak spot for the Patriots in 2024, as both Hunter Henry and Austin Hooper provided solid production. However, Hooper is slated to hit free agency, and New England may need to find a replacement.
While Ryan McLaughlin of Musket Fire feels that the Pats should bring Hooper back, he also thinks they may want to pursue another tight end who had a major resurgence this past season: Washington Commanders star Zach Ertz.
"Ertz is a Super Bowl champion and would be a valuable presence in the Patriots' locker room, especially with a young quarterback," McLaughlin wrote. "He's coming off a productive 66-catch season in Washington and was a big reason for Jayden Daniels' leading the Commanders to the NFC Championship game."
Ertz looked cooked a year ago, managing just 27 catches for 187 yards and a touchdown with the Arizona Cardinals. He then responded by hauling in 66 receptions for 654 yards and seven scores with the Commanders this past season, somewhat resembling his vintage self.
Of course, the three-time Pro Bowler comes with some caveats, most notably his age.
"The one drawback could be that Ertz is 34 and probably has little tread left on his tires," McLaughlin added. "He probably wants one last shot at a second ring. At most, he's worth no more than a two-year deal and probably won't command a large salary."
If the Patriots are going to let Hooper walk this offseason, it would probably make more sense for them to pluck a tight end in the NFL Draft rather than signing the aging Ertz.
