Patriots Could be Destination for Compelling Jaguars WR
The New England Patriots absolutely must address their ailing receiving corps this coming offseason, and thanks to their expansive cap room, they should have a plethora of options.
While the Patriots definitely need a No. 1 receiver, they could also use a legitimate No. 2, as well, which is why they should pursue Jacksonville Jaguars wide out Christian Kirk.
Kirk has one year remaining on his deal after this season, and based on the fact that the Jaguars had a deal done for him at the trade deadline until Kirk broke his collarbone, it's looking like the veteran has played his final snap in Jacksonville.
Here's the thing, though: the Jaguars could ultimately end up cutting Kirk to open up cap space, which would open the door for New England to freely sign him.
Kirk isn't Tee Higgins and he isn't Chris Godwin, but he is unquestionably a solid option who has had a productive NFL career.
As a matter of fact, the 28-year-old has a 1,000-yard campaign under his belt, which he achieved during his first season in Jacksonville in 2022.
At this point, the Pats just need weapons for quarterback Drake Maye. They can't continue on with their current group of receivers, which is probably the worst group in football.
The Patriots will likely try to sign Higgins or Godwin. They know they need an ace. But they also need depth. DeMario Douglas is a decent piece, and Kayshon Boutte could be a keeper long term. But otherwise, New England doesn't have a whole lot at the position.
Could Kirk ultimately prove to be an answer for the Pats?
Yes, Kirk's inability to consistently stay on the field the last couple of years, but he is worth a gamble for the Patriots on a short-term deal.
