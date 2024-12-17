Jets Star Fires Massive Shot at Former Patriots QB
There is still no love lost between New York Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner and former New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones.
Gardner faced Jones once again this past Sunday, as the Jets defeated Jones' Jacksonville Jaguars by a score of 32-25.
The superstar defensive back, who has been in the NFL since 2022, ultimately snared the first interception of his professional career against the Jaguars, picking off Jones in the fourth quarter.
Jones throwing an interception? Seems like a rather frequent occurrence, right?
Well, this one meant a little more to Gardner given his history with the ex-Patriot.
“I ain’t even gonna speak on what he did, but I’m sure y’all remember," Gardner said, via Mark Cannizzaro of The New York Post. “I respect the game too much to just be out there talking trash to him, but it was great to be able to get a little payback, get a little bit of revenge.”
Remember: last season, Gardner accused Jones of hitting him in the private area during a scrum. Video footage of the incident captured Jones definitely taking a shot at Gardner, and the Jets defender clearly did not forget.
“A lot of people hate on me [for not having more interception],” Gardner added. “That’s not a secret. That’s just what people do because of the things that I’ve accomplished and the things that I’ve done. So, it was great to be able to make that play. It was great for the game to be on the line and Mac Jones to throw the ball at me.”
Jones went 31-for-46 with 294 yards, a couple of touchdowns and a pair of picks against New York. It actually represented his first loss to the Jets as a starter.
The 26-year-old is currently filling in for the injured Trevor Lawrence.
Jones spent three seasons in New England before being traded to Jacksonville last offseason.
