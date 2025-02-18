Patriots Could Land Eagles Super Bowl Hero
The New England Patriots were the worst pass-rushing team in the NFL this past season, finishing last in the league with 28 sacks.
While some of that had to do with the fact that the Patriots traded Matthew Judon before the 2024 campaign began, it also speaks to just how limited New England is in terms of defensive talent.
The good news is that the Pats have a whole lot of money to blow in free agency, and they may want to consider one of the Super Bowl's brightest stars: Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Milton Williams.
While Jalen Hurts was named MVP, the award could have easily gone to Williams, who logged four tackles, a couple of sacks, a forced fumble and fumble recovery in the Eagles' shocking blowout win over the Kansas City Chiefs.
ESPN's Matt Bowen has ranked Williams eighth on his list of the top 50 free agents in football entering the offseason, and he has the Patriots pegged as the best potential fit for him.
"The Patriots could make another defensive upgrade with Williams, who moved up our ranks after his two sacks and a forced fumble in Super Bowl LIX," Bowen wrote. "Williams had five sacks and 18 pressures during the regular season, and I see a disruptor on tape with the strength to displace blockers at the point of attack. He also has the short-area burst to slip interior offensive linemen. He could be a difference-maker with Davon Godchaux and Christian Barmore (currently out with blood clots) inside."
In addition to the five sacks he totaled during the regular season, Williams also contributed 24 tackles. The 25-year-old is more of a pass rusher than a run stopper on the interior, but that's okay; New England needs players who can get to the opposing quarterback.
Plus, Williams is still just 25 years old and turns 26 in April. He is a perfect piece for the Pats to rebuild with.
