Patriots Could Make Very Surprising WR Decision
The New England Patriots added a pair of veteran wide receivers in free agency, signing both Stefon Diggs and Mack Hollins. While Diggs is obviously a lock to make the Patriots' 53-man roster, Hollins' status could be viewed as a bit more ambiguous.
Chances are, Hollins will probably make the team. Even though he has been nothing more than an auxiliary option throughout his NFL career, he is a big-bodied weapon who should provide quarterback Drake Maye with a capable vertical threat.
However, in a recent mailbag, Brian Hines of Pats Pulpit fielded a question on whether or not there could be any potential surprises in New England's receiver room heading into 2025, and he named Hollins as a candidate to possibly not qualify for the roster.
"As for surprises, there isn’t much at this point that would constitute as a surprise for me perhaps outside of Javon Baker making the team over someone like Hollins," Hines wrote. "I could see it both ways for many of the bubble players such as Polk, Kayshon Boutte, and Efton Chism III."
New Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel really seems to like Baker, but with likely only six roster spots going to receivers, it's going to be a tight squeeze to get Baker onto the team.
Diggs, DeMario Douglas and Kyle Williams all seem to be locks, and you have to figure that Kayshon Boutte has the inside track to making the roster (barring a trade). Hollins almost certainly should make the cut, but if New England really likes Baker and wants to ensure it stays younger, there does exist a world in which Hollins could be on the chopping block.
Hollins spent 2024 with the Buffalo Bills, catching 31 passes for 378 yards and five touchdowns. He is now on his sixth team since entering the NFL in 2017.
