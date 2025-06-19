Patriots Could Be NFL's Most Improved Team
After a busy and mostly productive offseason throughout their work in free agency, April's draft, and an array of coaching adjustments, could the New England Patriots be on the verge of becoming one of the NFL's most improved teams in 2025?
According to NFL.com's Nick Shook, the Patriots might have to be among the top of that list when discussing the biggest risers for next season.
Shook recently broke down his picks for what could be the NFL's most improved teams next season, where the Patriots were right in the fold following an offseason with changes all around the board.
"The Patriots had an absurd amount of cap space entering the 2025 offseason, which was a good problem to have, because in 2024, they were one of the worst teams in the NFL, finishing 31st in yards per game (292) and 28th in point differential (-128)," Shook wrote. "They had needs everywhere except at quarterback and spent like it. Yes, they paid DL Milton Williams at a rate that might never match his production, but with money to burn, the move made sense."
"Christian Gonzalez and Carlton Davis should make a fascinating cornerback tandem, while second-round pick TreVeyon Henderson will form quite a two-headed monster in the Patriots' backfield with Rhamondre Stevenson," Shook continued.
"Stefon Diggs and Mack Hollins will provide Drake Maye with experienced pass-catchers, and New England's new-look offensive line will have plenty of options when it comes to assembling the starting five, including veterans Morgan Moses and Garrett, plus first-rounder Will Campbell, with my favorite being third-rounder and former Georgia centerJared Wilson. Plenty of changes — including at head coach, where Mike Vrabel takes over — should give Patriots fans reason to feel optimistic."
While filled with considerable and drastic overhaul on both sides of the ball and within the coaching staff, it's the type of offseason New England needed for their chance to correct course after two straight four-win seasons.
And now, for the first time in a few years, the Patriots come into their next regular season showing with a bit of renewed optimism, and feelings surrounding the team that promote a better sense of hope and competitiveness that simply wasn't in the picture for the final year of Bill Belichick's time with New England, or Jerod Mayo's first and only season on the job in 2024.
Now, led by the command of Mike Vrabel, bringing in a variety of new names into the building alongside a few appealing pieces in the facility as is, the Patriots could be set to make their way into the postseason hunt for the first time since the 2021 season –– which would certainly make New England one of the most improved units of the year.
