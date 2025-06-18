Could Patriots See LB Renaissance in 2025?
Is “Dr. Gibby” ready for a career resurgence this season with the New England Patriots?
Linebacker Jack Gibbens, who was first provided the nickname synonymous with earning a tertiary level of higher education by Pats’ head coach Mike Vrabel, is seemingly in the right spot to ressurect his game in 2025.
Gibbens first played under Vrabel in 2022 as an undrafted rookie with the Tennessee Titans. Although the 26-year-old’s penchant for ‘Q and A’ initially caught Vrabel’s eye, he was ultimately cut at the end of training camp. Following a brief stint on the Titans’ practice squad, the University of Minnesota product was eventually promoted to Tennessee’s 53-man roster. He played in five games, making two starts, as a rookie.
By 2023, Gibbens had earned a starting linebacker role in Vrabel’s defense. The 6’3” 242-pound defender compiled 95 total tackles, three passes defensed and one sack in his best statistical season as a pro. Gibbens logged 44 tackles and 1/2 sack before an ankle injury ended his 2024 season after 10 games — his first NFL campaign devoid of Vrabel’s tutelage.
Still, Vrabel’s impact on Gibbens remained strong enough for the Bulverde, Texas native to sign with the Patriots in the offseason. With the start of training camp fast approaching, both sides are hoping that the reunion will help to recapture the on-field prowess and meeting room chemistry that yielded their past success.
“I definitely appreciate the type of program that he [Vrabel] builds, where it’s built on effort and knowing what to do, playing really hard, being accountable to your teammates,” Gibbens told reporters during OTAs in May. “He holds everyone to the same standard, and I think he gives opportunities. He always says that they’re going to treat you how you treat the team. And I really appreciated that with my time in Tennessee, and that’s a big reason why I wanted to come out here. I just love the accountability and you get what you work for here.”
Despite being previously considered a bit small compared to typical Patriots linebackers, Gibbens’ frame projects as a strong fit within Vrabel’s defensive system. In conjunction with new coordinator Terrell Williams, Vrabel is implementing a more aggressive style on defense — one which utilizes agile and more athletic linebackers such as Gibbens, Christian Elliss and Robert Spillane. Accordingly, each of the aforementioned defenders have made their respective presences felt during the team’s offseason workout program.
Still, it will be Gibbens’ skill, tenacity and determination which ultimately earn him a significant role within the Patriots defense this season.
Fortunately for both sides, Gibbens’ potential “renaissance” may be exactly what the “doctor” ordered.
