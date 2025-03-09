Patriots Could Pivot to This Player After Missing Top OT
The New England Patriots saw yet another offensive tackle fly off the market, as two-time Pro Bowler Ronnie Stanley re-signed with the Baltimore Ravens on a three-year deal.
That marks the second top tackle that re-upped with his own team before free agency, as Alaric Jackson—who may have been the best option for the Patriots—chose to stay with the Los Angeles Rams.
Now, New England will have to pivot with free agency starting in a few days, and Keagen Stiefel of NESN has identified who he feels is the top candidate for the Pats at this point: Cam Robinson.
"Stanley coming off the board immediately vaults some other names to the top of an extremely shallow list of pending free agents, including Dan Moore, Jedrick Wills and Cam Robinson," Stiefel wrote. "Moore and Wills would be upgrades, but if we’re talking about making the most of an ugly class, Robinson likely will be the target as he could at least provide some of the highs you’d expect out of a guy that will probably be making north of $20 million in 2025."
Robinson split the 2024 campaign between the Jacksonville Jaguars and Minnesota Vikings, as he was dealt to the Vikings at the trade deadline. During his time with both teams this past season, he registered a pass-blocking grade of 70.4 at Pro Football Focus.
The 29-year-old was originally selected by the Jaguars in the second round of the 2017 NFL Draft. He has never made a Pro Bowl, but he has consistently been a solid presence in the trenches throughout his professional tenure.
Robinson almost certainly wasn't the Patriots' first choice, but at this point, they are running out of options, and unless they swing a big trade or decide to punt to the NFL Draft, he may be their only hope to protect Drake Maye's blind side.
Make sure you bookmark New England Patriots on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!