Patriots Could Target Pro Bowl DT Following Release
The New England Patriots could definitely afford to add some bulk on the interior of their defensive line, as it was definitely a weak point in 2024.
Of course, the return of Christian Barmore should help, but given all of his unfortunate medical complications, his NFL future seems up in the air. The Patriots are also looking to trade fellow defensive tackle Davon Godchaux.
New England has tons of cap space, so it will absolutely be able to bring in some significant pieces via free agency or trades. While the Pats may be looking to target some of the more prominent names on the open market, another intriguing possibility has surfaced: Jonathan Allen.
Allen was recently released by the Washington Commanders, and Keagan Stiefel of NESN feels that the Patriots could represent a potential landing spot for the two-time Pro Bowler.
"Allen is much more likely to be targeted, having still produced decent numbers when healthy across the last two seasons," Stiefel wrote. "The Patriots reportedly have heavy interest in targeting Philadelphia Eagles defensive lineman Milton Williams, but that shouldn’t stop them from bringing in another veteran presence to supplement younger guys like Christian Barmore and Keion White — or perhaps they view him as a backup plan?"
Allen played in just eight games this past season, as he missed a significant chunk of time as a result of a torn pectoral muscle. During his time on the field, he logged 19 tackles and three sacks.
The 30-year-old entered the NFL as a first-round pick in 2017 and spent the first eight year of his career in Washington, making back-to-back Pro Bowl appearances in 2021 and 2022. He tallied a career-high nine sacks in the former campaign.
Even though Allen may be in decline, he would still comprise a solid addition for New England's defensive front.
