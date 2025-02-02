Patriots Could Reunite with Team Legend
Mike Vrabel is looking to finalize his coaching staff with the New England Patriots. There are still a few positions open, including the wide receiver coach position.
With that in mind, there are a few candidates who could end up being options for Vrabel and company.
Mike Reiss of ESPN has shared that the Patriots could consider. Rob Moore, Vrabel's former wide receivers coach with the Tennessee Titans, is an option. Chad O'Shea could also be a candidate.
Both of those potential candidates are under contract with other teams.
Another intriguing candidate could end up becoming an option for New England. How about a reunion with former star wide receiver Wes Welker.
"Wes Welker, who coached receivers in San Francisco (2019-21) and Miami (2022-24), is among the options the Patriots have considered, according to league sources," Reiss wrote.
"Welker's coaching career began in Houston under Bill O'Brien in 2017, when Vrabel was defensive coordinator. And, of course, he played for McDaniels in New England. So, there's history there if both sides feel it's a fit."
Bringing Welker back to the Patriots' organization would be a welcome sight for many fans. He was a fan favorite during his time with the team and had a very successful NFL career.
Most recently, Welker was working for the AFC East rival Miami Dolphins. The Dolphins decided to move on from him following the 2024 season.
Throughout his NFL career, Welker ended up catching 903 passes for 9,924 yards and 50 touchdowns.
It will be interesting to see what New England ends up choosing to do at the wide receiver coach position. Vrabel has a few options to choose from, with Welker simply being one of them.
The Patriots have been forming quite a few different reunions this offseason. Why not bring Welker back and have another former player come back to the organization.
Make sure you bookmark New England Patriots on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!