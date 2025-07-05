Patriots Could Have Secret Defensive Weapon
The New England Patriots have definitely addressed their defense this offseason, probably more than any other team in the NFL.
The Patriots handed out multiple big contracts in free agency, landing big names such as Milton Williams, Harold Landry and Carlton Davis, as well as intriguing complementary pieces like Robert Spillane and K'Lavon Chaisson.
However, even if offense is still the bigger question mark, New England has some holes remaining on the defensive side of the ball, and one of them is cornerback depth.
Yes, the Pats signed Davis to play opposite Christian Gonzalez, but beyond Marcus Jones, there really isn't much proven talent behind the two starters. But the Patriots may have a secret weapon: Alex Austin.
Austin arrived in New England midway through the 2023 campaign, but has only played in 14 games across two seasons with the club. During that time, though, the 24-year-old has been impressive, logging 18 tackles, an interception and seven passes defended in his reserve role.
There is a chance the Oregon State product sees an uptick in playing time this coming season, and in a recent mailbag, Brian Hines of Pats Pulpit stated that Austin could be a wild card in covering some of the bigger pass-catchers the Patriots will face in 2025.
"It has been intriguing to see the 6-foot-1 Alex Austin work into the slot at times during the spring," Hines wrote. "We could see Austin factor into the equation moving forward while they will continue to play plenty of big nickel packages with three safeties."
Hines was responding to a fan who expressed concerns about Jones' size at 5-foot-8 and how New England could be at risk of being burnt by tight ends and taller wide receivers as a result. But perhaps Austin can step up and provide the Pats with a shockingly reliable option in the fall.
