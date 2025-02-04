Patriots Could Trade Drake Maye's Favorite Weapon
New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye needs as many weapons as he can get, as the Patriots were thinner than any other NFL team in that department this past season.
Fortunately, New England has ample cap room to sign some free agents in March, but the Pats may also want to make some trades to bolster their stable of draft capital.
That could include making a surprising move, such as trading tight end Hunter Henry.
Henry was Maye's top pass-catcher in 2024, as Henry led the team with 97 targets and 674 receiving yards. He was also tied for the club-lead with 66 catches.
However, Bleacher Report's Alex Ballentine feels that the 30-year-old could represent a potential trade candidate in the coming months.
"Kendrick Bourne and Hunter Henry stand out as players who could be made available," Ballentine wrote. "The Patriots should be looking to upgrade the weapons surrounding Drake Maye, and sending one or both veterans to another team would give them more roster flexibility and even more future draft capital. Moving either player would create more cap space, and it's likely they can find upgrades through free agency or trade."
The Pats need to be careful here, though, as Maye has already developed a synergy with Henry, and it may be important to keep the Little Rock, Ar. native around because of it.
If the Patriots can nab a good draft pick in return for Henry and also find a replacement, then it is certainly an interesting avenue to explore, but New England's primary concern heading into the offseason should be making life as easy as possible for its franchise quarterback.
Henry has spent the last four seasons with the Pats and has remained a very reliable playmaker for them, so moving him probably isn't a priority of theirs. At least not right now.
Make sure you bookmark New England Patriots on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!