Patriots Cut Two Offensive Players Ahead of Deadline
With under an hour to go until NFL teams are required to cut their rosters down to 53 players, the New England Patriots are slowly trimming their offensive players down. According to multiple reports, the Patriots have released running back Terrell Jennings and tight end Gee Scott Jr. Both players should get looks at the practice squad if they clear waivers.
Jennings, a 2024 undrafted free agent out of Florida A&M, spent his rookie season on the practice squad before getting called up toward the end of the season. His release will signal that the Patriots will go into the regular season carrying just three running backs. Veterans Rhamondre Stevenson and Antonio Gibson, as well as rookie TreVeyeon Henderson, were ahead of Jennings on the depth chart, but a solid performance in the preseason gave Jennings some positive upticks.
The running back was cut during last season's deadline, but remained in the organization. According to Mark Daniels of MassLive, the Patriots are interested in keeping Jennings around on the practice squad if he clears waivers tomorrow.
Scott Jr, an undrafted player out of Ohio State, was in a battle with now-released CJ Dippre and Jack Westover for the third tight end spot behind entrenched players Hunter Henry and Austin Hooper. In 50 career games with the Buckeyes, Scott Jr. caught 47 balls for 393 receiving yards and four touchdowns. While he had a nose for the end zone in training camp practices, he won't be on the initial 53-man squad.
“I have a faith that all of these things that I’m going through are working together to refine me and make me a better version of myself," Scott Jr. said on the "What's Up" podcast. “Having faith through that gives me freeing peace while I play that I’m not here to perform for man or for fans.”
The Patriots still have eight more moves to make ahead of the 4 p.m. deadline, and some big names including wide receivers Javon Baker and Kendrick Bourne, safeties Kyle Dugger and Dell Pettus, and edge rusher Anfernee Jennings are all waiting their fates in New England.
