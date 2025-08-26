Patriots Cut Former Super Bowl Champ
The New England Patriots continue to whittle down their training camp roster, and the latest player to cut was someone who was making a name for himself this summer. According to Mike Reiss of ESPN, the Patriots intend to release edge rusher Truman Jones on their way to get down to the league-mandated 53-man roster.
Jones -- who won a Super Bowl with the Kansas City Chiefs back in 2023 -- joined the Patriots' practice squad last season and suited up in the team's final game of the year.
“The emotions were just all over the place, but the main thing was just joy,” Jones told The Harvard Crimson after making his NFL debut. “I remember looking around and just feeling myself smiling all game even though it was 30 degrees and pretty windy. I was in a good mood, in good spirits.”
This past spring, Jones was named one of the team's offseason award winners, along with wide receiver DeMario Douglas, offensive guard Cole Strange and defensive tackle Khyiris Tonga. Those four players were the game captains in the Patriots' first preseason game against the Washington Commanders, and Jones also broke down a defensive huddle before the preseason finale against the Giants.
“He was an off-season award winner and worked extremely hard,” head coach Mike Vrabel said. “He’s a smart player and who I think physically has changed his body and is on par with what those outside linebackers look like.”
The former Harvard captain was assigned No. 54 last year, the same uniform that legendary Patriots Tedy Bruschi and Dont'a Hightower during their careers in New England. It was a driving force for Jones, who put together a really productive summer.
“It’s definitely a legacy to live up to. I’m just doing the best I can with that,” Jones said. “I was given this number. I didn’t necessarily choose it. So now that I have it, I have to try and earn it, and try to keep it.”
The Patriots still have 10 roster moves to make, as the team currently sits at 63 players ahead of thr 4 p.m. deadline. Defensive bubble players like safety Dell Pettus, cornerback Kobee Minor and edge rusher Elijah Ponder all remain, while MassLive's Mark Daniels reports that linebacker Marte Mapu appears to have made the 53-man roster. Should Jones pass through waivers unclaimed, he should be one of the first names the Patriots call, and would certainly be an easy candidate to call up for the team's game day elevations.
