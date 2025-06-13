Patriots Defense Must Solve Burning Question
The New England Patriots were hard at work improving their defense earlier this offseason, spending a massive chunk of cash on that side of the ball.
Given that offense was actually the far more prominent issue for the Patriots in 2024, the fact that New England decided to dedicate so much time to its defense was eye-opening, although it should be noted that the Pats' defense did exhibit some slippage last year.
The Patriots handed out the biggest contract of free agency, giving a four-year, $104 million deal to defensive tackle Milton Williams. They also added pieces such as edge rusher Harold Landry, cornerback Carlton Davis and linebacker Robert Spillane, filling some major gaps.
However, even after acquiring Davis, New England still lacks depth at the cornerback position, and Pats insider Evan Lazar has identified that as a considerable concern for the Patriots, particularly when it comes to defending one major area.
"The other unknown for the Patriots defense is how they'll defend the slot under [Mike] Vrabel," Lazar wrote. "The Pats brass has noted that the "big" slot is featured more in this defense, with corners Alex Austin, Marcellas Dial, and Isaiah Bolden taking reps inside, as well as New England's safeties (we saw Peppers in the slot at times). That said, CB Marcus Jones will likely still have a role in this defense. Jones made a great late pass breakup in the back of the end zone on Tuesday, playing a strappy brand of man coverage that pairs well with Davis and [Christian] Gonzalez. My guess is that the slot will be game-plan and situation-dependent, with the role evolving each week."
Jones guarded the slot last year and was fairly effective, registering 58 tackles, an interception and 10 passes defended while logging a very respectable 67.1 coverage grade at Pro Football Focus, so he is probably the answer.
It should also be noted that Jones is just 26 years old, so there is definitely room for improvement regarding the former third-round pick.
Make sure you bookmark New England Patriots on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns, and so much more!