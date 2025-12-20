Patriots Injury Update Offers Needed Boost Ahead of Ravens Matchup

The New England Patriots are limping into Sunday night’s showdown with the Baltimore Ravens. That's straight off the injury report.

The Patriots have already ruled out linebacker Robert Spillane, and four more defensive starters were in the questionable territory heading into Week 16 at M&T Bank Stadium. That’s a tough pill to swallow against a Ravens team that wants to pound the rock and control the tempo.

Stopping the run is priority No. 1 for the Patriots on the road. Unfortunately, one of the guys best equipped to handle that job won’t be suiting up.

Spillane, the team’s leading tackler with 97 stops, is officially out with an ankle injury. He didn’t log a single snap in last week’s loss to the Bills, and New England won’t have him patrolling the middle on Sunday night.

The final injury report listed DT Christian Barmore (knee), CB Carlton Davis III (hip), CB Marcus Jones (knee), and LB Harold Landry (knee) as questionable. But there is some good news coming out of Foxborough.

Marcus Jones, Davis, and Landry all returned to practice a day before the primetime clash. NFL insider Doug Kyed broke the update on X.

"Patriots CB Marcus Jones, CB Carlton Davis and OLB Harold Landry return," Kyed wrote. "LB Robert Spillane still absent. DT Christian Barmore appears limited."

Patriots CB Marcus Jones, CB Carlton Davis and OLB Harold Landry return. LB Robert Spillane still absent. DT Christian Barmore appears limited. pic.twitter.com/K9tlY1Kd6D — Doug Kyed (@DougKyed) December 19, 2025

As of now, the Patriots are guaranteed to be down only one defensive starter in Baltimore heading into one of their toughest tests of the season.

Patriots See Late-Week Progress From Key Defensive Starters

Landry, Jones, and Davis were all limited in Friday’s practice after sitting out the previous two days. But trending in the right direction when it matters most. Marcus Jones even told reporters earlier in the week that he planned to suit up Sunday, and his return to the field backs that up.

There was more good news for New England’s defense, too. Linebacker Christian Elliss was wiped clean from the injury report after logging a full practice Friday. That’s a big jump after being limited Thursday and sidelined completely on Wednesday.

Nov 2, 2025; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots defensive tackle Christian Barmore (90) warms up before a game against the Atlanta Falcons at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | Eric Canha-Imagn Images

Christian Barmore, however, remains the wild card. After going full on Thursday and limited Wednesday, the defensive tackle didn’t practice at all on Friday, leaving his status very much up in the air.

Jones’ availability would be a major boost. The Pro Bowl-caliber playmaker has been a difference-maker this season as both a corner and punt returner, but he was clearly hampered by a knee injury in last week’s loss to Buffalo.

If Jones can go, it’s a big deal against a Ravens offense loaded with weapons. Especially a dangerous inside receiver like Zay Flowers.

The same optimism applies to Carlton Davis. After briefly exiting Sunday’s game, Davis missed practice earlier in the week but returned Friday and sounded confident, saying he’d be “good.” His toughness was already on display against Buffalo, where he fought his way back onto the field after missing nearly a full quarter.

Kickoff for Patriots-Ravens is set for 8:20 p.m. ET on Sunday night. Win, and New England punches its ticket to the playoffs.

Make sure you bookmark New England Patriots on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns, and so much more!