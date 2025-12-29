Will Campbell Supports Patriots Before Division-Clinching Win

The Patriots were still without rookie left tackle Will Campbell this past weekend, and there’s no sugarcoating it. He remains on injured reserve and didn't suit up against the New York Jets.

Campbell landed on IR after suffering an MCL injury in New England’s Week 12 win over the Bengals, triggering the league-mandated four-game absence.

The earliest Campbell can make his return? Next week’s regular-season finale against the Miami Dolphins.

But even sidelined, Campbell hasn’t checked out.

Nov 2, 2025; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots offensive tackle Will Campbell (66) walks out of the player's tunnel before a game against the Atlanta Falcons at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | Eric Canha-Imagn Images

Will Campbell Stays Locked In With Patriots Despite Being on IR

Ahead of Sunday’s Jets showdown, the Patriots’ rookie left tackle was spotted walking in with the team. No pads, no helmet, just locked in. ESPN’s Mike Reiss shared the moment on X, noting: “LT Will Campbell: Eligible to begin practicing next week from IR, and once again on a road trip with the Patriots.”

LT Will Campbell: Eligible to begin practicing next week from IR, and once again on a road trip with the Patriots. pic.twitter.com/9c5OTAqMhW — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) December 28, 2025

That mindset fits a team with its long-term goals still ahead.

New England has clinched the AFC East for the first time since 2019 with a record of 13–3 this past weekend. Yeah, they let a golden chance slip in Week 15 after coughing up a 24–7 halftime lead to Buffalo, but the Pats made up for it with a dominant 42-10 win over the Jets.

Campbell’s absence hasn’t gone unnoticed. Drafted fourth overall, the rookie was an immediate plug-and-play starter at left tackle, shoring up a spot that’s been shaky in New England for years. Before the MCL injury, Pro Football Focus had him ranked 18th out of 83 tackles, posting a 76.1 pass-blocking grade while allowing five sacks and three QB hits across 12 starts.

Since then, Vederian Lowe has held down the fort, with Campbell still in the building, helping however he can. Line coach Scott Peters has praised his involvement, and Campbell himself is itching to get back in the huddle.

He’s eligible to return this upcoming week against the Dolphins, but the real hope is having him ready when the lights get brighter in January.

Until then, it’s simple math for New England: keep stacking wins, stay alive for the No. 1 seed, and let everything else sort itself out. One slip, and that top spot in the AFC could be off the board.

