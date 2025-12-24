Patriots' Mike Vrabel Compares Captain’s Injury to Christmas Miracle

FOXBOROUGH, MA. — As many their final preparations to the upcoming Christmas holiday, the New England Patriots are turning their attention toward their Week 17 showdown with the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium. Unfortunately, it appears they will be doing so without the services of a highly-valued member of their defense.

Unless, of course “Tiny Tim” provides some holiday magic, per Patriots’ head coach Mike Vrabel.

The Patriots have all but officially ruled out starting linebacker and defensive team captain Robert Spillane due to an ankle injury. Vrabel, when meeting with reporters on Christmas Eve, advised that he did not currently envision a scenario in which the Pats’ team captain would suit up this weekend in East Rutherford.

“I don’t think so,” Vrabel said when asked about Spillane. “Unless we get a Christmas miracle … you know, Tiny Tim starts walking or something.”

After missing the Pats Week 15 matchup with Buffalo due to a foot injury, linebacker Robert Spillane missed the first practice of Ravens’ week. Spillane was spotted wearing a walking boot prior to the start of the Week 16 session, opting to stay behind in the locker room as his teammates exited for the field. Spillane also missed the Pats’ Week 15 matchup with the Buffalo Bills, as well as their Week 16 victory over the Baltimore Ravens.

Spillane leads the Patriots with 97 total tackles, along with having compiled five pass-deflections, four tackles-for-loss, two interceptions, two forced-fumbles and two fumble recoveries. The 29-year-old has taken command of the signal-calling throughout the field. Though he possesses an adequate level of athleticism, Spillane leads by example with tenacity, high football IQ and a non-stop work ethic — a trait not lost on his head coach, with whom he shares many on-and-off field traits.

”He's very a competitive, prideful leader,” Vrabel recently said of Spillane. “He plays with a lot of energy. He plays with passion. Great communicator. Plays with a level of violence in the run game and he’s got a level of versatility to him, too.”

Jack Gibbens is Patriots’ ‘Next Man Up’

Sep 21, 2025; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots linebacker Jack Gibbens (51) before the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images | Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images

In Spillane’s absence, the Patriots will lean heavily on fellow linebacker — and longtime Vrabel pupil — Jack Gibbens, along with veterans Christian Elliss and Jahlani Tavai. Gibbens will especially remain under the watchful eye of Patriots Nation, as he has become the Pats’ defensive on-field signal-caller in Spillane’s absence.

Much like Spillane, Vrabel continues to be impressed by Gibbens’ level of athleticism, along with his ability to lead by example with tenacity, high football IQ and a non-stop work ethic. This season, Gibbens has compiled 71 total tackles, seven tackles-for-loss, three quarterback hits and two passes-defensed. The 6-foot-3, 242 pound native of Bulverde, TX earned 10 total tackles and recovered a fumble in New England’s Week 16 win over the Ravens.

