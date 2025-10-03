Patriots Could Lose Four Players Against Bills
FOXBOROUGH, MA. — With their Week 5 matchup against the Buffalo Bills fast approaching, the New England Patriots have revealed their injury designations.
The Pats, per head coach Mike Vrabel, are listing defensive tackle Milton Williams, cornerback Carlton Davis, outside linebacker K’Lavon Chaisson and linebacker Jahlani Tavai as questionable for this weekend’s showdown against their AFC East rivals at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, NY.
While Williams’ presence on the field is clearly a step in the right direction, it does not guarantee his spot in the lineup for this weekend’s prime time matchup in Orchard Park, NY. His potential absence poses a problem for a Patriots defensive line which has significantly improved in pressuring the passer.
Rather than reading and reacting to run or pass — as they had in previous seasons — New England’s defensive front has become unlocked to get upfield, leading to more plays behind the line of scrimmage. Williams’ presence has been a key reason for that improvement. Last season, the Pats struggled to generate early-down pressure. This season, alongside fellow defensive tackle Christian Barmore, the Pats now rank 13th in the NFL in pressure rate at 35.5 percent.
If Williams is unable to play in Week 5, veteran lineman Cory Durden is the likely choice to take his place. Durden has compiled five total tackles and 1.5 run stuffs through four games.
At 6’1” 206-pounds, Davis cuts an imposing presence along the perimeter. Expected to patrol the left side of the defensive backfield, the Auburn product is known for his exceptional athleticism. While Christian Gonzalez has certainly earned the job as New England’s lockdown corner, Davis should win his share of contested catch battles against opposing receivers. With Gonzalez having just returned from a hamstring injury which sidelined him for the first three games of the season, Davis‘s would be immensely helpful in covering either Bills receiver Keon Coleman or tight end Dalton Kincaid.
Chiasson, who missed two of the week’s three sessions, has been among the Patriots most productive defenders throughout the first four games of the season. The 2020 first-round pick has compiles seven total tackles, 1.5 sacks and two run-stuffs thus far in 2025.
Known for his zealous approach to pressuring the quarterback, Chaisson has exuded both the confidence and on-field prowess to help the team’s pass rush put the opposition on its heels more often than not in any given game. If he continues to remain absent, the Pats face the potential of filling a notable void in their front seven.
Lastly, Tavai continued to practice without restriction throughout the week. However, New England has until 4:00 p.m. on the eve of game day to be activated. With the first four weeks of the season having passed, Tavai was a limited participant at the first practice in which he was eligible to partake. As such, the team will open a 21-day window to either activate him, or place him on season-ending injured reserve. The 29-year-old suffered a calf injury during 11-on-11 drills in June OTAs.
Despite a brief comeback attempt at the start of training camp, Tavai has remained sidelined since the start of the regular season. While Tavai’s joining the 53-man roster in time for this weekend’s game against Buffalo may be a long shot, he is expected to compete for a starting role alongside team captain Robert Spillane in short order.
